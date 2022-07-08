PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Earlier this week, packages of Favorite Day cookies were recalled because they may contain the wrong cookies which could be hazardous to someone with an allergy.

Here are two other recalls to know about:

About 786,000 swinging hammock chairs made by ShelterLogic Group are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

If the pins that hold the chair together are put in wrong, the legs can collapse, posing a risk of injury.

There have been 24 reports of people falling out of the chairs and suffering injuries such as bruises, lacerations, back strain, and concussions, the CPSC says.

Customers are urged stop using the recalled chairs until they can review new instructions for the pins and make sure they’re installed properly. Contact ShelterLogic or visit the company’s website for the new instructions.

The chairs were sold nationwide at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Camping World, Costco, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply Company stores and online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com and other websites from January 2020 through June 2022 for between $40 and $60.

More than 5,000 chests sold at Costco are being recalled because they can tip over and cause entrapment, according to the CPSC.

The agency says there has been one report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

The recall involves Samson International’s Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests with model/item number M71C3180.

It’s advised that customers stop using any chests that are not secured to the wall and move them to where they can’t be access by children.

The company is offering a full refund and a shipping label for customers who wish to return the chest. Customers can also return them to any Costco location or contact Samson International to receive a free restraint kit. The company can be reached at 800-357-0701 or customerservice@samsoninternational.com.

These chests were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online from December 2019 through April 2020 for about $700.