Recall Roundup: Frozen shrimp, children’s nightgowns, stroller adapters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Frozen shrimp products sold under a variety of brand names were recalled this week because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Rhode Island Department of Health announced.

The cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp were distributed nationwide by Avanti Frozen Foods between late December 2020 and late February 2021, according to the FDA. They were sold in various unit sizes and some were packaged with cocktail sauce.

The brand names include Hannaford, 365, Censea, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, and Meijer.

Salmonella can cause illness and poses a particular risk to young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The FDA says there have been six reports of salmonella-related illness associated with the frozen shrimp products.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Thousands of children’s nightgowns manufactured by two different companies have also been recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries to kids.

The recall involves 10 styles of Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns and seven styles of Auranso Official nightgowns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Both were sold on Amazon.com over the past few months and came in various sizes and colors.

Consumers are told to immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact the manufacturer for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Booph can be reached at 833-866-6743 or by email at caobooph_us@outlook.com.

Auranso Official can be reached at 833-253-6448 or by email at Auranso_us@outlook.com.

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Lastly, the CPSC says UPPAbaby has recalled around 86,000 adapters included with its RumbleSeat strollers because they can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child in the seat.

The firm has received 135 reports of this happening, 77 of which resulted in injuries.

The recalled adapters were only included with RumbleSeat Models 0252, 0917 and 0918, which were sold at specialty stores from October 2014 through July 2019, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should to go UPPAbaby’s website to confirm their RumbeSeat adapter is included in the recall. If it does not have a yellow tab, stop using the RumbleSeat accessory and fill out this online form to receive a free replacement adapter set. For more information, call 844-823-3132 during standard business hours.