Recall Roundup: Fillet Knives, cream puffs, salad products

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 43,200 fillet knives manufactured in China are being recalled after reports of the trigger mechanism becoming stuck in the “on” position, posing a serious laceration hazard.

According to the CPSC, there have been 23 reports of the “American Angler” fillet knives trigger getting stuck. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone who purchased the recalled knife is told to immediately stop using it, unplug, and cut the power cord. They should then contact Scott Fetzer Consumer brands to receive a free replacement by mail.

Customers will need to provide their mailing address and proof of destruction to receive their replacement.

Poppies International, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of chocolate enrobed and cream puff products for the possible presence of small metal fragments.

The FDA says the issue was discovered during production and no injuries or incidents have been reported with the recalled items.

The products included in the recall were available for sale from December 16-23, 2021, and can be identified by the lot numbers and best before dates:

Delizza 120ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada.

Delizza 30ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California

Delizza 30ct Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs at select ShopRite and PriceRite locations in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its salad products from its Streamwood, Illinois facility because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

If ingested, the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience headaches, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain. Consumers with these symptoms should immediately call their healthcare provider.

Click here for the full list of products

In the event customers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not eaten. Those looking to get a refund can call Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where the items were purchased.