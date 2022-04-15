EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, hot glue guns were recalled, along with more than 500,000 Tesla vehicles.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of this week:

Rae Wellness is recalling nearly 200,000 bottles of prenatal and immunity dietary supplements because the packaging isn’t child-resistant, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The dietary supplements were were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as online through Amazon.com, FabFitFun.com and StandardDose.com, among other websites.

Anyone who purchased the dietary supplements is urged to keep them out of reach of children and contact Rae Wellness for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

Approximately 155,000 GE-brand refrigerators are being recalled because the handles can detach from the freezer drawer, according to the CPSC.

GE Appliances said the freezer handle can come apart from the fridge when someone tries to open it, which could cause the person to fall backwards.

The recall involves six models of the GE-brand French Door refrigerators with bottom freezers, all of which are made of fingerprint resistant stainless steel.

The company has received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, 37 of which involved injuries. Three of those injuries were reported as “serious fall injuries,” according to the CPSC.

The refrigerators were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Bury and other home improvement and appliance stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled fridges is urged to stop using it and schedule a free in-home service repair.