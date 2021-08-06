Recall Roundup: Dehumidifiers, folding chairs, meal replacement shakes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than two million dehumidifiers sold under a variety of brand names from 2009 to 2017 were recalled this week because they can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Here are a couple other recalls you should know about:

Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 folding chairs because they can collapse unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the manufacturer has received three reports of fingers being lacerated or amputated after they got caught in the metal folding joints.

The True Living Sling Loungers were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide from January through September 2019. They have white frames with green or blue fabric and UPC number 430001047344.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 for a full refund.

Nature’s Sunshine is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Love & Peas Protein Rich Meal Replacement shakes because they may contain milk, which is not listed among the ingredients, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience an adverse reaction if they ingest the product.

While the company initially notified individual customers back in April, the FDA said it’s making the announcement out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products were distributed nationwide to sellers and through direct-to-customer sales online from December 2020 to April 2021. The following lot codes are included in the recall:

001220292

001223066

001222059

001215380

001222934

001218022

001223890

001220084

001224031

Consumers can dispose of the recalled items and contact Nature’s Sunshine at (800) 223-8225 or productrecall@natr.com to receive a full product credit.