EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amazon is recalling more than 22,000 classroom chairs because they pose a fall risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy: CPSC

The CPSC said the weld on the chair’s frame can fail, causing the chair to collapse underneath the person sitting on it.

The AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs were sold in a variety of colors and in sets of six. The recalled chairs are also recommended for children ages 3 to 6 who weigh less than 190 pounds.

Amazon has received 55 reports of the chairs breaking, though no one has been injured.

Anyone who purchased the recalled chairs is urged not to use them and to instead contact Amazon for instructions on how to get a refund and to properly dispose of them.

Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling nearly 1,000 Easter baskets because they pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC states that the eyes attached to the “H for Happy” woven bunny baskets can detach.

The recalled baskets are white with either pink or blue cheeks and have black plastic eyes.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the baskets is urged to keep them away from children and to return them to Bed Bath and Beyond for a full refund.

Best Nutritionals is recalling more than 2,000 bottles of essential oil because the packaging isn’t child-resistant, according to the CPSC.

The bottles of “Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil” were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com for approximately $15 per bottle.

Anyone who purchased the recalled essential oil is urged to keep the bottle out of reach of children and contact Best Nutritionals for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.