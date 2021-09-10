Recall Roundup: Toy shaving kits, bike skewers, shower benches

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of children’s shaving kits are being recalled because they may contain toxic chemicals, according to the Consumer, Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Janod Children’s Shaving Kit, which is manufactured by Juratoys. The shaving kit includes a fabric zippered bag with brown trim and an imitation leather handle.

The CPSC reports that the brown trim on the Janod Children’s Shaving Kit bags “contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates.”

If a child were to put the bag in their mouth, the CPSC warns they could ingest potentially toxic banned phthalates.

The zippered bag contains several wooden toys, including a mirror, mustache-shaped scissors, a mustache-shaped comb, a cologne bottle, a shaving brush, a shaving cream bottle and a shaver.

The shaving kits were sold on Amazon.com, as well as retail stores nationwide, including Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom and Barnes and Noble.

Six batches of the shaving kits are being recalled, including the following numbers:

10551/J06548/022021

10460/J06548/112020

10279/J06548/092020

10166/J06548/072020

10024/J06548/062020

10084/J06548/052020

The batch number can be found on the package wrapping and on the bottom of the cologne bottle.

Juratoys urges parents to immediately place the shaving kit out of the reach of children and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Burley is recalling thousands of bike skewers because they can shear or bend, posing an injury risk to the bicyclist using it, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves the Ballz QR Skewers, which are manufactured to attach the Coho XC Cargo Trailer to a bicycle. The recalled skewers were included with the purchase of the trailer.

If the product bends, the CPSC warns the trailer may become unstable, posing a fall hazard to the bicyclist.

The company has received 21 reports to the skewer failing, though no injuries have been reported.

The bike skewers were sold at REI stores and at various bicycle retailers nationwide, as well as on Amazon.com.

The following model numbers are impacted by this recall:

960222

960220

960219

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled bike skewers is urged not to use it and to contact Burley by calling (800) 311-5294 or emailing burley@burley.com for a free replacement.

Nearly 70,000 shower benches are being recalled because they may collapse while in use, posing an injury risk, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves the teak shower benches manufactured by Ivena. The benches were sold exclusively at online and at Costco stores nationwide.

The CPSC warns that the benches can collapse while in use, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 81 reports of the benches falling apart of collapsing, four of which led to injuries.

The recalled benches are light brown and have padded feet. They bear UPC 8886474018015 and item number 1049998, both of which are printed on the packaging.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled benches is urged not to use it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.