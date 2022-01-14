Recall Roundup: Children’s robes, laxatives, salad products

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, a recall of prepackaged salad products was expanded after a listeria outbreak, while beef sticks were pulled from shelves due to a packaging error.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of:

About 3,500 children’s robes are being recalled by HulovoX because they don’t meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The 100% micro polyester robes are made to look like a unicorn and were sold in 22 multicolored rainbow and tie-dye styles. Sizes ranged from 3T to 12.

The CPSC says the robes were sold for around $30 on Amazon.com from January through May 2021.

Consumers are told to take the recalled robes away from children and contact HulovoX at 800-316-0241 to request a prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund. Amazon is contacting known consumers directly, according to the CPSC.





A Worcester-based company has issued a recall for laxatives due to potential microbial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports.

Lohxa LLC is recalling one lot of its Senna Syrup, which is used to relieve occasional constipation. According to the FDA, the laxatives were distributed to AvKare, a wholesaler that may have sent the products to hospitals, clinics and other health care providers.

“Use of contaminated product by the elderly, patients with a weakened immune system, or patients at a higher risk of developing life-threatening inflammation of the heart could result in infections that could be life-threatening,” the FDA said.

The product is packaged in 5ml unit-dose cups, and each carton contains 24 units. The affected laxatives have NDC 50268-731-24, lot code AM1115S, and an expiration date of January 2023.

No adverse reactions associated with this product have been reported. However, adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA online or by downloading this form and sending it to the address provided.