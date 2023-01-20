PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of pairs of pajama sets are being recalled because they pose a burn risk to young children, according to the Consume Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the pajama sets fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

The children’s pajama sets were manufactured by the Selfie Craft Company and consist of a long sleeve shirt and pants.

The pajama sets were made for children ages 3 through 12 and come in 26 different designs.

No injuries have been reported.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Parents are urged to take the pajama sets away from their children and contact the Selfie Craft Company for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

More than 33,000 helmets are being recalled because they might not protect the wearer’s head in the event of a crash, according to the CPSC.

The Sakar International multi-purpose helmets fail to meet federal positional stability and retention system requirements.

The recall involves the Credhedz Lizard, Crayola Dry Erace and Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled helmets is urged to contact Sakar International for instructions on how to receive a $30 gift card.