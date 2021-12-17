Recall Roundup: Ceiling fans, décor mailboxes, dried apricots

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of ceiling fans manufactured in China are being recalled because the blades can detach, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said there have been 60 reports of the blades detaching from the “Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay” and “Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans.” Three of those reports included property damage, though no one has been injured.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled fans is urged to stop using it and to contact the manufacturer, Hong Kong Electric, for a free replacement:

In order to receive the replacement, customers will need to verify their fan is part of the recall by providing the fan’s date code and sending the company a photo of it.

Target is recalling hundreds of thousands of holiday décor mailboxes because they pose an injury risk, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said people who bought the “Letters to Santa” mailboxes, sold in both red and white, may cut themselves on the mail slot’s sharp edge.

Target has received nine reports of the mail slots being sharp, according to the CPSC. Seven of those reports resulted in injury, three of which required medical attention.

The mailboxes were sold both individually and in sets of two at Target stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased the recalled mailboxes can return them for a refund in the form of a Target gift card.

A Massachusetts company is recalling select packages of dried apricots because they may contain sulfites, a known allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Bokhary Foods said the undeclared sulfites pose a health risk to those who are allergic to the preservative.

The dried fruits were distributed to retail stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York between July 10 and Nov. 24 of this year.

The apricots were sold in 7-ounce (UPC Code: 0 03658 50001 4) and 14-ounce (UPC Code: 0 03657 5001 5) clear packages under the brand name GODAVARI.

No allergic reactions have been reported involving the dried fruit.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled packages is urged not to eat it and to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.