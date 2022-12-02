PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of compact blenders are being recalled because they post a laceration risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the nut holding the blender blade assembly of the Conair Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juice Extractor can detach from the base while in use.

Courtesy: CPSC

Conair has received three reports of the blade detaching during use, including one where it perforated the plastic blender container.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall only involves model model number CBJ-450.

The compact blenders were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Macy’s, Kohls and Crate & Barrel.

Anyone who purchased the recalled compact blender is urged to stop using it and to contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly, along with instructions on how to install it.

The juice extractor portion of the blender is unaffected and can still be used.

JBR Solutions is recalling thousands of surge protectors because they pose a shock and fire hazard, according to the CPSC.

Courtesy: CPSC

The CPSC said the Aduro Surge Protectors contain incorrect polarization and pooly soldered connections.

The recall involves all Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protectors, which are sold in both white and black.

The surge protectors also have 12 outlets and two dual USB ports.

JBR Solutions has received one report of a surge protector having incorrect polarization.

No injuries or fires have been reported.

The recalled surge protectors have one of the following model and SKU numbers:

AHR-318 (SKU SRG-WT12O2U)

SS-Q1202 (SKU SRG-WT12O2UNV)

The surge protectors were sold at retailers nationwide, including Walmart.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled surge protectors is urged to stop using it and to contact JBR Solutions for a full refund.