EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, a variety of peanut butter products were recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of this week:

More than 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon bits are being recalled because they may contain small pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Courtesy: FSIS

There are three different brands of precooked bacon bits being recalled, all of which were produced by Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. The brands include Smithfield, Golden Crisp and Member’s Mark.

The bottled bacon bits were sold at retail and grocery stores nationwide. The issue was discovered when a customer reported finding a piece of metal in one of the bottles, according to FSIS.

Anyone who purchased a bottle of the recalled bacon bits is urged not to eat them and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More than 1,500 children’s pajama sets are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standard for sleepwear, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Free Birdees two-piece pajama sets were sold with either short or long-sleeved shirts and come in three prints: green tractor, green stripe and tropical fish.

The pajamas were sold in a variety of sizes, including 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12.

No injuries have been reported, however, since the pajama sets don’t meet the federal flammability standard, they pose a burn risk to the child wearing them.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled pajama sets is urged to take it away from children and contact Free Birdees for a full refund.