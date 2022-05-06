EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of infant outfits are being recalled because they post choking and laceration hazards, according to the CPSC.

Winter Water Factory is recalling its Infant French Terry Jumpsuits, Rompers, Snap Suits, Baby Dresses and Bibs because the snaps on them can detach, exposing small, sharp prongs and posing both a choking and laceration risk to the child wearing it.

The company has received 29 reports of the snaps detaching between the prong ring and the stud or socket piece, though no one has been injured.

Parents are urged to stop dressing their children in the recalled outfits and to contact Winter Water Factory to learn how to dispose of the clothing and receive a refund.

Courtesy: CPSC

BIBS is recalling approximately 300 baby bottles due to a burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the bottle’s rubber bumper can shrink if it is filled with hot liquid. If the bumper shrinks, it may cause the bottle to tilt over and the hot liquid to spill out of it, posing a burn hazard.

BIBS has received one report of the bumper shrinking and the bottle tilting, though no one has been injured.

The recalled baby bottles are made of glass and were sold in two sizes: 110 ml and 225 ml. The recalled bottles were sold with the rubber bumpers as part of the “BIBS Baby Glass Bottle Complete Set” and the bumpers were sold without the bottles as part of the “BIBS Bottle Kit.”

Parents are urged to stop using the bottles with the rubber bumpers and to keep them out of reach of children.

Anyone who purchased one of the bottle sets can either use the bottles without the bumper or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

NewCosplay is recalling more than 3,000 children’s robes because they fail to meet the federal flammability standard for sleepwear, according to the CPSC.

The long-sleeved robes were sold in 22 different patterns and have a belt, two front pockets and a character-themed hood.

No injuries have been reported, however, since the robes don’t meet the federal flammability standard, they pose a burn risk to the wearer.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled robes is urged to take it away from children and contact NewCosplay for a full refund.