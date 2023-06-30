EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several products were recently recalled because they could spark a fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Bose is recalling roughly 884,000 speakers made before 2006 because the electrical components can fail.

The recall affects 27 models from the Acoustimass, Lifestyle, and Companion lines. The full list can be found on the CPSC’s website.

Consumers are urged to stop using and unplug the recalled speakers. Contact Bose at 888-260-0819 or through its website to receive 40% off a different product.

Infanttech is also recalling more than 17,000 Zooby Video Baby Monitors, which consist of a stuffed animal with a camera inside.

The batteries for the monitors can overheat and burst, according to the CPSC. There have been three reports of the monitors catching fire, but no injuries were reported.

The CPSC noted the product has a plug-in option that is still considered safe, but the faulty batteries should be removed immediately. The recalled monitors have battery model number HJ554050 batch 2136.

Contact Infanttech at hello@infanttech.com to receive a free replacement battery.

More than 26,000 Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs were also recalled because they’re labeled “microwave safe,” but the metallic print on the mug can spark a fire.

The company has received one report of the mug smoking after being put in a microwave, the CPSC said.

The mugs were sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores from October 2022 through March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the affected mugs and contact Michael Giordano International at 833-870-6579 or information@mgiordano.com to get a full refund, along with instructions on how to dispose of them properly.