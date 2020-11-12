Recall Alert: Frozen snack may be mislabeled; allergen warning from USDA

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts-based company is recalling one of its products, because there may have been a mix-up with packaging.

The error could pose a risk for people with food allergies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Inspective Services announced Wednesday.

Inside boxes of frozen “mac & cheese bites”, made by Stuffed Foods of Wilmington, Mass., may actually be “buffalo style chicken poppers”, which contain soy, an allergen not listed on the label.

The frozen snack was produced on Sept. 28, 2020 and distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The labels on the 9.75 oz. boxes have the code 20272 and a “best if used by” date of March 22, 2022.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Any customer who purchased the mac & cheese bites, and is concerned about the soy allergen, is urged to toss the product out or return it to the store for a full refund.