PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2,200 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The wraps were sold at stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

The potential contamination was discovered during a routine FSIS product sample. The recalled wraps bear establishment number “EST 34657” or “P34657,” and were made by Rachael’s Food Corporation between July 15-20.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Anyone who purchased one of the recalled wrap is urged not to eat it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

While it can be treated with antibiotics, listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.