Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to arrest, product recall

SACO, Maine (AP/WPRI) — Police have arrested a man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough that was then sold at a Maine supermarket.

The Saco Police Department said a customer at the Hannaford grocery store found razor blades in a Portland Pie-brand pizza dough on Oct. 5.

“The review of store security surveillance footage revealed a person tampered with the packaging of several Portland Pie pizza doughs,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police allege the person responsible for those razor blades is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie-branded products.

The suspect, Nicholas Mitchell, 28, was arrested in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

Police have expanded the investigation to include other suspected tampering cases that Mitchell may have had a hand in.

Hannaford has since issued a recall of all Portland Pie-brand dough and cheese products at each of its 184 stores, including locations in Taunton and Uxbridge.

The company has also removed all Portland Pie products from store shelves and paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.

The grocery store chain said anyone who purchased Portland Pie-brand pizza dough or cheese sold at any of their stores between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 is urged not to eat them and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Hannaford has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses in connection with the case.