(WPRI) — Dessert lovers may want to check the sprinkles in their pantry.

Wilton Industries Inc. announced it has voluntarily recalled select lots of its Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix.

“Although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, this recall is being conducted because some samples of the product were found to contain milk,” a news release read.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall is specific to the following lot codes:

RAINBOW CHIP CRUNCH SPRINKLES (710-5364) is distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z.

RAINBOW SPRINKLES MIX (710-0-0627) is distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 21005Z and 21111Z.

The company said the lot codes can be found on the bottom of the container. Other lot codes are safe and not impacted by this recall.

“The health and safety of our consumers is Wilton’s primary concern and Wilton is acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue,” the statement said.

Anyone who purchased the products is urged to throw them away immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.