Ragu recalling pasta sauce over possible plastic fragments











EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mizkan America, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of certain Ragu pasta sauces over concern they may contain fragments of plastic.

The company says there have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints.

The affected pasta sauces were sold nationwide. Consumers should look under the yellow cap for the ‘Cap Code’ as well as the ‘Best Use By Dates’.

The following are included in the recall:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Old World Style Traditional

Old World Style Traditional Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Old World Style Meat

Old World Style Meat Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

If you purchased an affected Ragu sauce you can receive a replacement by calling the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Consumers can learn more about the recall on the company’s website.