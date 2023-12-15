PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Quaker Oats Company is recalling select granola bars and cereals that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled granola bars and cereals were sold at retailers nationwide. The granola bars were sold individually, as well as in variety packs and snack boxes.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness connected to the recalled granola bars and cereals. No other Quaker products are impacted by this recall.

Anyone who purchased the recalled granola bars or cereals is urged not to eat it and to instead contact Quaker for a refund.

The vast majority of people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days of eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses typically last four to seven days.

Most salmonella infections are mild and resolve over time, but young children, people over the age of 65 and those with weakened immune systems can develop severe illnesses that require medical care of hospitalization.

Read the full list of recalled granola bars and cereals below: