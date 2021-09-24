Providence-based company recalls thousands of golf carts due to crash hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Textron, a Providence-based industrial company, is recalling approximately 6,600 golf carts due to a crash hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC reports the parking brake catch bracket can wear out over time, potentially causing it to fail.

The recall involves Textron’s E-Z-GO Express S2, S4, S6 and L6 vehicles, as well as the E-Z-GO Freedom TXT, Valor and the Tracker Off-Road OX 400. Textron has received 19 reports of worn parking brake latch brackets. No injuries have been reported.

The serial numbers for the recalled E-Z-GO vehicles are between 3509365 and 3531888 and the serial numbers for the Tracker Off-Road vehicles range from 8025639 to 8026154.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled golf carts is urged to stop using it and to contact Textron to schedule a free repair.

Courtesy: CPSC

Huish Outdoors is recalling approximately 76,000 underwater snorkels are being recalled due to a drowning risk, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that the “Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels purge valve can leak, meaning wataer can get inside and cause someone to drown.

The company has received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking, including an injury after someone who suffered minor cuts after slipping on the leaking water.

The recalled snorkels each bare a specific batch number, which can be found above the flexible gray tubing.

Anyone who purchased this product, which was exclusively sold at Costco, is urged to stop using it and to follow the company’s instructions to receive a free replacement.