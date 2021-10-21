ProSource recalls whole raw onions due to salmonella risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The produce company linked to a nationwide salmonella outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people is recalling its whole raw onions as the investigation continues, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ProSource Inc. is recalling all red, yellow and white onions shipped from Chihuahua, Mexico between July 1 and Aug. 31 because they may be contaminated with the bacteria.

The onions were shipped to restaurants and grocery stores nationwide, including in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The FDA said the onions were either sold in mesh sacks or cartons under the following brand names: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Sysco Imperial.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked the nationwide outbreak, which has sickened 652 people in 37 states, to the onions Wednesday.

Rhode Island has not reported any illnesses as of Wednesday, though Massachusetts has reported 12 and Connecticut has reported four.

The actual number of people who were sickened by the onions is likely much higher, since the CDC said many people recover without reporting the illness.

ProSource believes the possibly contaminated onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but are concerned they may still be on the shelves and in homes due to the vegetable’s long shelf life.

The FDA is urging anyone who purchased the recalled onions not to eat them and to instead throw them out.

The CDC suggests anyone who’s unsure where their onions came from to err on the side of caution when it comes to eating or serving them.