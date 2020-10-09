Prestone recalls 14 types of antifreeze because the containers aren’t child proof

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Prestone Products is recalling 14 different types of antifreeze because the packaging is not child resistant, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The antifreeze contains ethylene glycol, a substance which by law is required to be stored in child-resistant packaging.

The CPSC reports that the caps of the containers were not rotated enough during manufacturing to engage the child-resistant mechanism.

The affected antifreeze products were sold under the brand names of Prestone, AutoZone, Highline/Prime Guard, Prime and Starfire.

The following products are associated with this recall:

Prestone 50/50 Antifreeze

Model Number: AF2100/G2F

Date Codes: OF20118, OF20128, OF20129, OF20132, OF20133, OF20134, OF20135, OF20141

Model Number: AF2000/G2F

Date Codes: OF20128, OF20134, OF20135, OF20141

AF2000/G2F OF20128, OF20134, OF20135, OF20141 Prestone Command Nitrite Free 50/50

Model Number: AFC12100/F

Date Codes: OF20062

AFC12100/F OF20062 Prestone Heavy Duty Antifreeze 50/50

Model Number: AF5200/F

Date Codes: OF20062, OF20063

AF5200/F OF20062, OF20063 Prestone AMM 33% Export Antifreeze

Model Number: AF2033

Date Codes: OF20111

AF2033 OF20111 Autozone AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze

Model Number: 540721/1F

Date Codes: OF20036, OF20037, OF20038, OF20041, OF20050, OF20055, OF20056, OF20085, OF20086, OF20094, OF20113, OF20133, OF20134, OF20135

540721/1F OF20036, OF20037, OF20038, OF20041, OF20050, OF20055, OF20056, OF20085, OF20086, OF20094, OF20113, OF20133, OF20134, OF20135 Autozone Concentrate 50/50 Antifreeze

Model Number: 000367/1F

Date Codes: OF20041, OF20042, OF20056, OF20057, OF20062, OF20135, OF20139

000367/1F OF20041, OF20042, OF20056, OF20057, OF20062, OF20135, OF20139 Highline AMAM “Prime Guard” 50/50 Antifreeze

Model Number: HLAMAM5050GL/F

Date Codes: OF20007, OF20008, OF20042, OF20043, OF20050

HLAMAM5050GL/F OF20007, OF20008, OF20042, OF20043, OF20050 Highline AMAM “Prime Guard” Concentrate Antifreeze

Model Number: HLAMAMGL/F

Date Codes: OF20042

HLAMAMGL/F OF20042 Supertech Antifreeze Pre-Diluted

Model Number: ST4053/F

Date Codes: OF20006, OF20007, OF20051, OF20055, OF20084, OF20070, OF20085

ST4053/F OF20006, OF20007, OF20051, OF20055, OF20084, OF20070, OF20085 Supertech Antifreeze

Model Number: ST4003/F

Date Codes: OF20141

ST4003/F OF20141 Prime Antifreeze AMAM

Model Number: AF3000/F

Date Codes: OF20049, OF20078, OF20140

AF3000/F OF20049, OF20078, OF20140 Prime AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze

Model Number: AF3100/F

Date Codes: OF20043, OF20044, OF20078, OF20079, OF20140

AF3100/F OF20043, OF20044, OF20078, OF20079, OF20140 Starfire Antifreeze AMAM 50/50

Model Number: CPAMAM5050/F

Date Codes: OF20057

The antifreeze was sold nationwide at various retailers including Home Depot, Lowes, AutoZone, Walmart, Advanced Auto Parts, Ace Hardware, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Highline.

Anyone who purchased the antifreeze should ensure that the cap is twisted fully so that the child mechanism is engaged.

Sunshine Mills is expanding a recall issued in September to include more than 20 varieties of pet food because they could possibly contain high levels of aflatoxin, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said aflatoxin is a “naturally occurring mold by-product” that can be seriously harmful to pets if ingested in large quantities.

The affected products were sold in retail stores nationwide.

Pet owners are urged to stop feeding their dogs or cats the affected products and contact Sunshine Mills via phone or email for a refund on unused food.

Endliss Technology is recalling thousands of lithium-ion battery phone cases because they can overheat, posing a burn risk to the user, according to the CPSC.

The phone cases were sold exclusively on Amazon in a variety of colors.

The company has received 96 reports of the phone cases overheating, 10 of which resulted in burns.

The phone cases affected by this recall have one of the following model numbers: TM000006, TM000007, TM000008, TM000009, TM000010, TM000011, TM000046, TM000047, TM000048, TM000049, TM000101, TM000103, TM-06A-4000BBLK, TM-06A-4000ROGD, TM-06A-4000WSLV, TM-S6BC-BLK or MTS-3000-BBLK.

Anyone who purchased an affected phone case should immediately stop using it and dispose of it in accordance with local laws on battery disposal, then contact Endliss Technology via phone for a free replacement power pack.

