Prepackaged muffins recalled nationwide due to listeria risk

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy FDA

(WPRI) — Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is recalling more than two dozen varieties of prepackaged muffins sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with listeria, which can cause illness when consumed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall affects 26 products sold in retail stores under various brand names including Stop & Shop, Great Value, and Uncle Wally’s.

The company says no illnesses associated with the products have been reported to date, and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers should not eat the recalled muffins and immediately dispose of them. Give and Go Prepared Foods also asks that consumers make note of the lot code, which is found on the label, so they can provide it if they contact the company.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1 (844) 366-1171.

  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA
  • Courtesy FDA

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com