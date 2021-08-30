Pre-packaged Italian deli meat linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of pounds of pre-packaged Italian deli meat is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The recall involves the 24-ounce Fratelli Beretta antipasto meat tray that contains two 12-ounce packages of “UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA” with best by dates of AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22. The recalled meat trays also have a UPC code of “073541305316” and bear establishment number “EST. 7543B.”

The meat trays have been linked to a salmonella outbreak spanning 17 states, the R.I. Department of Health said.

Thirty-six illnesses have been reported so far, with onset dates ranging from May 9 to July 27 of this year. No confirmed cases have been reported in Rhode Island.

Anyone who has purchased the uncured deli meat is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.