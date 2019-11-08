Power adapters for digital photo frames recalled due to shock hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 65,000 power adapters are being recalled because they pose a risk of electric shock.

The Series I adapters are used with Skylight digital photo frames. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the casing can break while the adapter is plugged into an outlet and expose its metal prongs.

The CPSC says the company has received eight reports of this happening, including one report of a consumer being shocked.

The adapters came with the frames, which were sold for about $160 online and in Von Maur stores nationwide from April 2018 through March 2019. The CPSC says only Series I power adapters are included in the recall.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the affected products and contact the company for a free replacement. Skylight can be reached toll-free at 888-359-4389 or by email at newadapter@realtimeresults.net. Click here for more information.

***

Ten lots of cold smoked salmon are being recalled by Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) because they may be contaminated with a bacterium that causes botulism – a potentially deadly form of food poisoning.

The recalled salmon was sold in several states including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut between March 6, 2019, and Sept. 17, 2019, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It was distributed in vacuum-sealed packages of various sizes.

The FDA says consumers who purchased the product frozen should keep it frozen until they’re ready to use it. Any recalled salmon stored in a refrigerator should be thrown out immediately, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Symptoms of botulism include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. No illnesses associated with the recalled salmon have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

Anyone with questions can contact Mill Stream Corp. at (207) 266-0621 during standard business hours.

***

Lastly, nearly 29,000 booster seats sold at Family Dollar stores were recalled this week because they don’t have the required warning labels on them.