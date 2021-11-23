Powdered drink mixes recalled because they may contain shards of metal, glass

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of popular powdered drink mixes are being recalled because they may contain very small pieces of metal or glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The nationwide recall involves select Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid powdered drink mixes with “best if used by” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.

Courtesy: Kraft Heinz

The FDA said the issue was discovered “during an internal review at the manufacturing facility.”

Kraft Heinz, the company that manufactures the powdered drink mixes, said the metal and glass shards “may have been introduced during production.”

No other sizes or varieties of powdered drink mixes sold under these brand names are included in this recall, nor are any canned or bottled ready-to-drink beverages.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected powdered drink mixes is urged not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.