EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 200,000 portable chargers sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled because they can overheat and catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

(Courtesy: CPSC)

The recall was initiated after a “VRURC portable charger” ignited during a commercial flight, according to the CPSC. Four flight attendants were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a result.

The portable chargers have built-in cables and a wall plug, and were sold in a variety of colors. The CPSC said the model number “OD-B7” is printed on the back.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled chargers is urged to stop using it and to contact VRURC for a free replacement.