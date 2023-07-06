EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 200,000 portable chargers sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled because they can overheat and catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The recall was initiated after a “VRURC portable charger” ignited during a commercial flight, according to the CPSC. Four flight attendants were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a result.
The portable chargers have built-in cables and a wall plug, and were sold in a variety of colors. The CPSC said the model number “OD-B7” is printed on the back.
Anyone who purchased one of the recalled chargers is urged to stop using it and to contact VRURC for a free replacement.