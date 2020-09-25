Pole saws recalled because they could potentially malfunction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ More than 100,000 cordless saws exclusively sold at Lowe’s stores are being recalled because they could malfunction and injure the user.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the switch on the Kobalt brand pole saws can fail while under a heavy load and can continue running after the user releases the trigger.

Kobalt has received 65 reports of the saws continuing to run, but no one has been injured.

The recall involves the the 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch electric pole saws with one of the following item numbers: 796791, 1083769, 970801, 812419, 812424.

Anyone who purchased one of the saws should stop using it and contact HongKong SunRise Trading by phone for a free repair.

The Vitamin Shoppe is recalling thousands of bottles of its “V-Thrive Bioactive Multivitamins” because the product’s packaging is not child resistant.

The CPSC said the tablets contain iron and could make a child sick if several of the tablets are ingested at once.

Anyone who purchased the multivitamins is urged to place them out of the reach of children and contact Vitamin Shoppe by phone or via email for a refund.

Sun Pharmeceutical Industries Inc. is recalling RIOMET ER because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that it contains high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), exceeding the recommended daily intake.

RIOMET ER is a prescription medication that the FDA said used to control high blood pressure in those with Type 2 Diabetes.

While NDMA is a known human carcinogen, the FDA suggests anyone who takes the medication to consult with their doctor before they stop taking it.

Courtesy: FDA

Real Pet Food Company is recalling its Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe dog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA said the recall includes the 4-pound bags sold at retail stores nationwide.

Pet owners that have purchased this product are asked to throw it away and contact Real Pet Food by phone for a refund.