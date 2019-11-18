Plastic and metal discovered in recalled cottage cheese

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several varieties of Breakstone’s cottage cheese have been recalled because they may contain red plastic and metal pieces.

The recall covers certain 16-ounce and 24-ounce containers that have “best if used by” dates of Dec. 10, 2019.

16oz Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese

24oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese

24oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there have been six consumer complaints about the issue. No injuries have been reported.

Breakstone’s is a brand of the Kraft Heinz Foods Company. The company believes the plastic and metal pieces may have ended up in the cottage cheese during production.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers should not eat the recalled cottage cheese. Return it to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund.

Consumers who have questions can reach the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.