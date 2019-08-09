PJs, snowmobiles, cookies on the recall list

(WPRI) — They may be cute. But you may want to stop putting your child in certain pajamas sold at H&M.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the retailer is recalling two styles of children’s pajamas because they don’t meet federal flammability standards.

The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas. The recalled tops from this set include a pink long-sleeve top with a dog’s face screen-printed onto the front and two extended 3D fabricated ears. The gray long-sleeve top includes a pink bow trim located at the neckline, a pink heart screen-printed on the left chest and is paired with long pants (pink and polka dot print.) Both the top with the dog’s face and the gray top with the pink bow are being recalled. The product code for this pajama set is 0494860.

The second style was sold as a single set. The recalled top is a white long-sleeve top with a cat’s face screen-printed on the front with two extended 3D fabricated ears, paired with long white polka dot pants. Only the top is included in this recall. The product code for this pajama set is 0537645.

The seven-digit product (P/N) number is located on the wash care label inside the garment. Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama tops and contact H&M for a full refund, plus a $20 gift card.

Consumers can contact H&M toll-free at 855-466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT any day of the week or online at www.hm.com and click on Legal & Privacy and then Recalled Items for more information.

Snowmobile Recall Expanded

BRP has expanded a snowmobile recall due to concerns over potential fuel leaks and fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recall affects 2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles and 2018 MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles. A total of 14,600 vehicles are included in this recall. An earlier recall affected 10,000 vehicles.

The company has received two additional reports of fuel leaks bringing the total to 15. There are two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

The vehicles were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2016 through July 2019 for between $12,000 and $16,000 and in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of the tunnel. The following models are included in the recall.

Models Colors 2017 Ski-Doo Models MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC White/Black; Black MXZ X 850 E-TEC Black; Yellow RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC White/Black; Black RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC Black; Orange SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC Yellow/Black SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC Black; Orange/White 2018 Ski-Doo Models MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-TEC Black/Yellow MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC Black;White MXZ X 850 E-TEC Black;Black/Yellow, MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC Black;Silver/Yellow RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC Black;White RENEGADE BC 850 E-TEC Black;White RENEGADE BCX 850 E-TEC Black;Black/Green RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC Black;Black/Green RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC Black;Black/Green;Silver/Green

Consumers can call BRPtoll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information.

Little Bites Cookie Recall

The US Food and Drug Administration said Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch. The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard. The company said Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The product being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and was distributed in the states listed below. The Best By Date can be found on the top of the box, the Lot Code is to the left of the top of the box underneath the price/lb. The UPC Code can be found in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

Product Name/Description Best By Dates UPC Code Lot Code States Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk) August 31, 2019 & September 7, 2019 7203002378 1350 AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact our Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.