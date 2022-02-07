Pints of ice cream recalled due to potential listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three different flavors of Batch Ice Cream-brand ice cream are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Batch’s parent company, said the recall involves specific lots of vanilla, ginger and mocha chip ice cream.

The potentially-contaminated pints of ice cream were distributed to Market Baskets, Big Y and Roach Brothers Markets in Massachusetts, as well as Big Y stores in Connecticut, according to the FDA.

The recall is only for 16-ounce paper pints with a manufacturing date of 1/19/22 and a best-by date of 7/19/23.

The recalled pints have one of the following UPC codes:

Vanilla: 837654968505

837654968505 Ginger: 83765496856

83765496856 Mocha chip: 83765496853

Anyone who purchased the recalled ice cream is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses connected to the recall have been reported.