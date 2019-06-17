Pillsbury flour recalled due to E. coli bacteria presence

(WPRI) — The Hometown Food Company and AMD Milling Co. Monday issued a recall of Pillsbury Best five-pound bags of bread flour for the potential presence of E. coli bacteria.

The recalled flour was manufactured at the AMD Milling Company in Buffalo NY.

In Cooperation with ADM Milling Co., Hometown Food Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lot Codes Pillsbury® Best Bread Flour Due to Possible Health Risk https://t.co/PcWvtX9nLX pic.twitter.com/aCcusCPFJ5 — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) June 17, 2019

The FDA advised anyone who feels ill or is at all concerned about the illness to contact their physician as soon as possible. Symptoms can begin to develop in consumers about three to four days after ingestion of the bacteria.

Healthy adults who have consumed E. coli bacteria usually recover fully from the illness within a week, but young children, elderly individuals, pregnant woman, and those who are immunocompromised are more susceptible to foodborne illness.