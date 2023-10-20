EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of bottles of deodorizing pet sprays and shampoos are being recalled after nearly a dozen dogs came down with a bacterial infection, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CURiO is recalling four types of Capri Blue pet sprays and shampoos because the bottles contain elevated levels of bacteria.

The bacteria in question, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause serious infection in those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions.

CURiO has received 11 reports of bacterial infections in dogs and is investigating whether there is a connection to the recalled sprays and shampoos.

The following CURiO sprays and shampoos are being recalled:

Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray

Capri Blue Waterless Foaming Shampoo

Capri Blue Deodorizing Fragrance Spritz

Capri Blue Detangling and Conditioning Spray

The recalled sprays and shampoos were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online.

Pet owners who purchased one or more bottles of the recalled sprays and shampoos are urged not to use them and to instead contact CURiO for a full refund.

Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray (Courtesy: CPSC)

Capri Blue Waterless Foaming Shampoo (Courtesy: CPSC)

Capri Blue Deodorizing Fragrance Spritz (Courtesy: CPSC)

Capri Blue Detangling and Conditioning Spray (Courtesy: CPSC)