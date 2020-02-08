Closings & Delays
Peanut butter recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Recalls And Warnings

Courtesy: RIDOH

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nuts n’ More is recalling thousands of jars of peanut butter spread because it may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled peanut butter has a lot code of “PB91.”

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising customers who may have purchased the plain peanut butter spread to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine testing.

The affected batch was distributed in several states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

