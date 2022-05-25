EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Snacks sold at supermarkets in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are being recalled due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The warning from the R.I. Department of Health follows the recall of Jif peanut butter products over the weekend.

Now, 11 store-prepared snacks are being pulled from store shelves around the country.

The only one of those products sold locally is Readymeals PB & Trail Mix Snacks, which can be found at Shaw’s and Star Market locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, according to the Health Department.

The snacks are sold in clear 7.6-ounce containers, and the recall includes all “sell thru” dates up to and including May 24, 2022.

Consumers are advised to throw the snacks away or return them to the store for a full refund.

Those who eat contaminated food and develop a salmonella infection can experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella can cause severe illness that may require hospitalization.