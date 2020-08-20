Peaches sold at ALDI recalled due to salmonella risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ ALDI is voluntarily recalling assorted peaches because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected peaches were sold in 2 lb. bags at ALDI stores in 20 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The bags of peaches were sold under the brands Peaches Organic or Wawona Peaches.

“ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously,” the company said in a statement. “ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.”

Anyone who purchased the peaches should throw them out or return it to the store for a full refund.