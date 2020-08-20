Peaches sold at ALDI recalled due to salmonella risk

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ ALDI is voluntarily recalling assorted peaches because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected peaches were sold in 2 lb. bags at ALDI stores in 20 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The bags of peaches were sold under the brands Peaches Organic or Wawona Peaches.

“ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously,” the company said in a statement. “ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.”

Anyone who purchased the peaches should throw them out or return it to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/20/20: Ashley Breault and Stephanie Meuse

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour