PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health put out a warning Monday about a nationwide recall of peaches, plums and nectarines.

HMC Farms issued the recall after its peaches were linked to a listeria outbreak, according to the Health Department. Eleven illnesses have been reported to date.

Health officials say listeria can cause short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea and abdominal pain, but the bacterium poses a more serious health risk to pregnant women, young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

The recall doesn’t include organic fruit, the Health Department noted.

The affected peaches, plums and nectarines were sold in retail stores from May 1 to Nov. 15 both last year and this year. The Health Department said it issued the warning because consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit for later use. People are urged to check their freezers and discard any recalled products.