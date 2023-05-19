EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — LiDestri Foods is recalling some of its Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce because it may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the pasta sauce, sold in jars at Wegman’s grocery stores in Massachusetts, may contain anchovy, even though it’s not listed on the ingredients label.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after Wegman’s received a complaint regarding anchovies in a jar of pasta sauce that did not list it as an ingredient, according to the FDA. An investigation into the complaint revealed a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods’ packaging process.

The recalled sauce jars have a best-by date of March 31, 2025, jar code F0589 and UPC 077890222409.

Those with fish allergies are urged not to eat the product and return to the place of purchase for a refund.