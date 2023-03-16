EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Clio Snacks is recalling hundreds of cases of parfait bars due to possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The “Strawberry Granola and Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars” were distributed to select Walmart stores earlier this month, including in Rhode Island.

No illnesses have been reported. The parfait bars come in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side.

The potential listeria exposure was discovered at a manufacturing facility where the parfait bars are made, according to the FDA.

No other Clio Snacks products are impacted by the recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled parfait bars is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

While it can be treated with antibiotics, listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.