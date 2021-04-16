Panera at Home Lobster Bisque recalled for possible undeclared egg allergen

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Blount Fine Foods

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The company that makes and distributes Panera at Home Lobster Bisque is recalling a limited amount of the soups because they may be contaminated with egg, which is a known allergen.

Blount Fine Foods, in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is voluntarily recalling a single lot (030821-11K) of 16-ounce soups, which have a “Use By” date of May 17, 2021 and a UPC Code of 077958690300.

The soups are not sold at any Panera Bread locations and are only available for purchase in the deli department of grocery stores. The recall impacts 20 states, including Massachusetts.

No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are impacted by the recall. No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Anyone who purchased the product, especially those who are allergic to eggs, is urged not to eat it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams