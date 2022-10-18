(WPRI) — Hammond’s Candies is recalling its salted caramel cookies following a packaging mix-up, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The 5-ounce cardstock boxes of cookies are being recalled because they may contain peanuts.

The FDA said a peanut-containing product was accidentally packed and distributed in the salted caramel cookie packaging.

The root cause of the mix-up, according to the FDA, was determined to be the “temporary failure of the manufacture’s packaging and product release process.”

The cookies were sold at retailers nationwide and through mail orders. The impacted boxes list a best-by date of 6/29/2023 and item number “CK15008.”

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Anyone who purchased the recalled cookies, especially those with peanut allergies, are urged not to eat them and to instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.