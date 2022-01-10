Packaging mix-up prompts recall of nearly 15,000 pounds of beef sticks

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Thousands of pounds of beef sticks sold nationwide are being recalled because they were mislabeled, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Abbyland Foods Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, is recalling approximately 14,976 pounds of “Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks” because they contain an undeclared allergen.

The recalled beef sticks contain milk, according to FSIS, which is not listed anywhere on the packaging.

The mix-up was discovered after the company received a complaint from someone who’d purchased the beef sticks and noticed there was cheese in them, according to FSIS.

The products have sell-by dates of 11/15/2022 and 11/17/2022 and bear establishment number 1633B.

No adverse reactions have been reported in connection with the mislabeled beef sticks.

Anyone who purchased the beef sticks and has a milk allergy is urged not to eat them and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.