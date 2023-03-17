EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pfizer is recalling more than 4 million packages of prescription migraine medication because the packaging is not child resistant, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Nurtec ODT 75 mg tablets sold in packs containing eight doses on a blister card. The CPSC said the packaging of the prescription medication does not meet Poison Prevention Packaging Act requirements.

The prescription medication was distributed to pharmacies nationwide. No injuries have been reported.

The CPSC said the recall only involves Nurtec packs with expiration dates through June 2026 and an NDC Number of 72618-3000-2.

Anyone who has been prescribed the recalled medication is urged to keep it out of reach of children and to contact Pfizer for a free child-resistant pouch to store it in.

The medication can still be taken as prescribed, according to the CPSC.

“This notice is related to the packaging of Nurtec ODT and does not change the established safety profile of the drug when used as prescribed for its intended uses,” Pfizer wrote in an online recall announcement.

Pfizer said there is no need to return the medication, adding that the pharmaceutical company is in the process of creating new child-resistant packaging.

“In the meantime, pharmacists will place Nurtec ODT blister packages into vials with child-resistant lids when filling patient prescriptions,” Pfizer explained.