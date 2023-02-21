EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Paradise Grill is recalling 18,000 outdoor kitchens because they can explode when relit, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said liquid propane from the grill in the First Generation Outdoor Kitchens can collect inside the closed lid and cabinets, posing a fire and burn risk.

Paradise Grills has received two reports of the grill exploding, both of which caused severe burns.

The outdoor kitchens have cabinets, sinks, refrigerators and other features such as LED lighting, Tiki Huts, commercial grills and granite countertops.

The recall includes the following models: GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled outdoor kitchens are urged to stop using the grill immediately and to contact Paradise Grills for instructions on how to receive a free stainless steel vent.