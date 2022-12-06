EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kraft-Heinz Foods Company is recalling roughly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf products due to possible health concerns.

The company said the products were sliced using the same equipment as other items that were found to be under-processed, posing a risk of cross-contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were produced on Oct. 10, 2022, and were marked with a best-by date of Feb. 7, 2023.

The FSIS said consumers should not eat the affected products, but rather throw them out or return them for a full refund.