Organic flour recalled, may be contaminated with E.coli

Courtesy of the FDA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An organic brand of all-purpose flour has been recalled because it may be contaminated with E.coli.

The recall involves certain five-pound bags of Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached, produced by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

The recalled flour has the following printed the bag:

  • Best used by date: 010820 CC 15:58
  • UPC code: 711535509158

The issue was discovered during routine testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Anyone who purchased the flour should throw it out immediately. No other lots of Wild Harvest flour are affected by the recall.

