Onion chopper recalled after 100+ injuries reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy-duty oven liners, an onion chopper, and a surge protection device were among the items recalled this week.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports Schneider Electric is recalling Surgeloc Surge Protection devices because they can “experience an arc event” which could cause a fire.

There’s been one report of smoke damage caused by an arc incident. More than 47,000 of these devices were sold between January 2013 and August 2020.

Full list of catalog numbers included in the recall »

Consumers are told to contact Schneider Electric at 800-577-7353 to learn how to obtain a free replacement. Visit the company’s website to learn more.

Courtesy of CPSC

Courtesy of CPSC

Gorilla Commerce is recalling its ‘Heavy Duty Oven Liners’ because they pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if any openings or vents are covered.

According to the CPSC, there’s been one report of a carbon monoxide detector going off while the liners were in use, but no reports of injuries.

Roughly 1,600 liners were sold online between June and August 2020.

Gorilla Commerce has contacted all known purchasers to provide a refund, the CPSC said. Purchasers who haven’t received a refund should contact the company at 800-807-8579 or through its website.

Mueller Austria is recalling an onion chopper because the locking tab could detach while in use, causing the user’s hand to slide into the sharp blades.

There have been 266 reports of the tab breaking and 137 reports of laceration injuries, according to the CPSC.

Approximately 106,000 of the choppers were sold on Amazon.com from Sept. 2016 through July 2020.

If you bought one contact Mueller Austria by calling (888) 990-9066 or visit their website www.muellerdirect.com for a free replacement.