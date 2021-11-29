Old Spice, Secret spray deodorants recalled due to presence of benzene

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Procter & Gamble (P&G) is recalling certain Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays because they may contain traces of benzene, which is a known human carcinogen, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected hygiene products are all packaged in aerosol cans and were sold at retail stores nationwide.

P&G said the recall is out of an abundance of caution, and includes all antiperspirants with an expiration date of September 2023.

Anyone who purchased an Old Spice deodorant can get a refund by clicking here.

Anyone who purchased a Secret deodorant can get a refund by clicking here.

The recall does not include any of the Old Spice or Secret deodorant sticks, gels, soft solids or body sprays.

To date, P&G hasn’t received any reports of adverse health effects connected to the use of these products.