Old Spice, Secret spray deodorants recalled due to presence of benzene

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Procter & Gamble (P&G) is recalling certain Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays because they may contain traces of benzene, which is a known human carcinogen, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
The affected hygiene products are all packaged in aerosol cans and were sold at retail stores nationwide.
P&G said the recall is out of an abundance of caution, and includes all antiperspirants with an expiration date of September 2023.
- Anyone who purchased an Old Spice deodorant can get a refund by clicking here.
- Anyone who purchased a Secret deodorant can get a refund by clicking here.
The recall does not include any of the Old Spice or Secret deodorant sticks, gels, soft solids or body sprays.
To date, P&G hasn’t received any reports of adverse health effects connected to the use of these products.