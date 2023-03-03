EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of TJX brand office chairs are being recalled because the back can break off while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves more than 81,700 Anji Guotai office chairs, which were sold in HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Homesense stores nationwide.

TJX has received 12 reports of the back of the chair breaking or detaching from the seat when someone sat in the chair. There have been 10 reports of injuries, including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one concussion.

The office chairs have a circle cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand and five wheels. The back of the chairs is a cushioned horizontal oval.

The cushions are covered in either velvet, linen, boucle or faux leather and were sold in the following colors: white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled office chairs is urged to stop using it and to contact TJX for a refund.